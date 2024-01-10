First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,586 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Garmin worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $122.67. 46,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

