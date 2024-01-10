First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,802 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average is $184.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

