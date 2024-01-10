First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 454.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.83. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

