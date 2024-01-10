First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,386,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.12 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

