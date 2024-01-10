First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.77. The company had a trading volume of 466,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,655. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

