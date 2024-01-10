First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,521 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,004,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

IWV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.26. 14,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $275.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

