First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of FR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. 91,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

