First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.97.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 2.9 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.92.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

