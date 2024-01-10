Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

