Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200 day moving average of $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.