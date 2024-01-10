FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $284.70

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $284.39, with a volume of 266735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.07 and its 200-day moving average is $256.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

