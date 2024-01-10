FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 143,590 shares.The stock last traded at $40.67 and had previously closed at $40.53.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.