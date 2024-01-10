Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 4,917 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

