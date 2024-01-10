Flossbach Von Storch AG Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,274,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004,200 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 1.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $284,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

