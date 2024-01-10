Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 454.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.89.

RACE stock opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.07. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $232.44 and a 52-week high of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

