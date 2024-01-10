Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $16.96 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,885 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 73,302 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.46. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

