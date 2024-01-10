Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $201.21 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $201,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

MA stock opened at $422.63 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.