Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $49.63 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $10,942,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 346,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 202,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

