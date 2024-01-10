Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $523.95 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,914 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 2.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.78% of Newmont worth $523,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

