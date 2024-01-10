Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,313 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $148,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $8,983,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $8,139,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 305.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1,688.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.17.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

