Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.35 and a 200-day moving average of $245.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

