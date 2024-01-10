Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 12,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $238.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

