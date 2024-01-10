Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 33,476 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $116,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.70. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

