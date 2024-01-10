Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

