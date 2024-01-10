Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Fluor worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Fluor by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $31,143,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 109,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,356. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.