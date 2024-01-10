Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after buying an additional 1,214,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

