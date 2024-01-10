Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.