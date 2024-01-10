Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.38, but opened at $61.58. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Forward Air shares last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 38,526 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
Forward Air Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forward Air Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.47%.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.