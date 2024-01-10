Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.12

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 24228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $979.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

