Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Up 3.3%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.09 and last traded at $86.80. Approximately 56,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 753,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

