FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,702 shares during the last quarter.

FAUG stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

