Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading Up 38.3%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 38.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Fuse Medical Trading Down 40.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fuse Medical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.