Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading Up 38.3%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares traded up 38.3% during mid-day trading on Monday. The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Fuse Medical Trading Down 40.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Fuse Medical

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

