FY2023 Earnings Forecast for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Wolfe Research cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

agilon health Trading Down 8.1 %

agilon health stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.