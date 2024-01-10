FY2023 Earnings Forecast for OneSpan Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneSpan by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 1,170,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at about $20,042,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 477,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 453,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 313,875 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

