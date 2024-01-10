FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Increased by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Water Works by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 171,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

