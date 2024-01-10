FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Raised by Desjardins

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CGAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -24.10%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

