FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Cut by Analyst (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$109.40 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

