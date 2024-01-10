FY2023 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Increased by Analyst

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for WisdomTree in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.42.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.