FY2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.88. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Five Below by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,525,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

