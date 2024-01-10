FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

TECK opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.