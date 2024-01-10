FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

TVTX opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

