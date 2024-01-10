Garden Stage Limited’s Quiet Period Will End on January 10th (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Garden Stage’s (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 10th. Garden Stage had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Garden Stage Trading Down 8.3 %

Garden Stage stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Garden Stage has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.70.

Garden Stage Company Profile

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

