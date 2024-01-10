Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Gartner were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $436.98 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.38 and a 200-day moving average of $376.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.