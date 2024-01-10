GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 45.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

