GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

