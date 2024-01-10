GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 610.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,475 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

