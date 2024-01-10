Gibson Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.38. 73,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,323. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.36. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

