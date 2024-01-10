Gibson Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,682 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BA traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.84. 3,224,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,275,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day moving average of $217.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

