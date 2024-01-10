GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.47

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $24.13. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 1,256,279 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.