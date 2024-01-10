GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.80. 1,281,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,828,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.96.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

